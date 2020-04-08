Albany, GA
Dorothy L. James
Dorothy L. James, 81, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Dawson Health & Rehab. . Ms. James was born on April 19, 1938 in Blakely, Georgia. Dorothy lived in many places throughout the world as a military wife before settling in Albany, Georgia, where she worked as a bookkeeper for numerous years at Green's Propane and as a property manager for Albany Realty. She was Baptist by faith. Dorothy is survived by her children, Donna Kay Boyd (Russell) of Roswell Ga. and Ricky Anglin (Stephanie) of Baconton, Ga; two sisters, Virginia Lovering (Tremain) of Eufaula, Al, and Patricia Fekays of Marianna, Fl; a brother, Samuel G. Williams (Alice) of Sylvester, Ga; her grandchildren, Tara Pierce (Jonathan), Nicholas Davis, Miranda Robbins, and Ricky Anglin (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Brittan Tidwell (Robert), Tyler Wolfe, Gabriel Wolfe, Ethan Davis, and Chason Anglin; her great-great-grandchildren, Logan Anglin, Rowan Tidwell, and Reagan Tidwell; and a special friend and caretaker, Ada Lemons. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Ellis Williams (Alton Franklin); and her father, Willie C. Farr. Due to current restrictions, the family is having a private service. Interment will be at Sowhatchee Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
