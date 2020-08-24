Dorothy Lilly Dooley Bailey, 85, of Albany, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at her son's home.
Her remains were cremated.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Pittsfield, MA, and had lived in Albany since 1976. She started Atlas Aquarium in 1985, and worked there until her death. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church. She was an accomplished painter.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by her 4 children: Raymond Sabino (Sharon), Albany, Jennifer Sabino, Susan Sabino, both of MA, Christine Sabino, Sasser; grandchildren: Raychel Sabino, Albany, Raymond Sabino, Jr., Mobile, AL, Jordan Lane, MA; Roma Sabino, OK, T. J. Sabino, MA; great grandchildren: Raymond Sabino, III, Keiran Lane, Kamren Lane, Roman Lane; 1 brother: Fred Dooley, CA.
Please omit flowers, those desiring may send memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.