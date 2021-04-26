Mrs. Dorothy Mae Lane "Dot" O'Brien, 93, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, peacefully at her residence in Albany, Georgia.
Born in North Carolina, Mrs. O'Brien moved to Georgia in 1961 with her husband, young son, and newborn daughter. She was a home maker and later began a career in food services with the Dougherty County School System. She attended Putney United Methodist Church for several years before moving to First Baptist Church of Putney. Her main interests were cooking, canning, and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie Mae and Jesse William Lane, and her brothers, Joseph Henry Lane and William Crowder Lane.
She is survived by her spouse of 68 years, John Hallard O'Brien, three children, Brian Alan O'Brien, Henrietta O'Brien Ladson (Alan), John Hallard "L.J." O'Brien, Jr. (Sachiko), and three grandchildren, William Alan Ladson, Anna Leigh Ladson (Avery Robinson), and Brandon Alexander O'Brien.
Pastor Jeff Carter of Bronwood Baptist Church will conduct a graveside service at the Willacoochee City Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral services are being provided by Kimbrell-Stern.
