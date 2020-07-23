Dorothy Marcella Selepack, 101, of Albany, GA, died July 20, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Americus, GA. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Wilmore, PA. She was born on May 20, 1919 in Jamestown, PA to Dora and George Alexander. Mrs. Selepack spent the majority of her life in Wilmore Heights, PA where she and husband, John Selepack, raised their nine children. Mrs. Selepack was a homemaker and mother. She was employed with Antmart Garment Factory as a seamstress for 20 plus years. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church and the St. Ann's Society. Dorothy loved her family and spending time with them. She had the sweetest soul and was loved by everyone who met her. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Selepack and a son, Kenneth Selepack. Survivors include her children, John Selepack of Ravenna, Ohio, Patricia Myers of Columbia, SC, Marcella (Clarence) Hodge of Summerhill, PA, Carrie (Bob) Clements of Albany, GA, George (Carol) Selepack of Sidman, PA, LaVonne Trybus and Terry Knopp of Columbia, SC, Joe (Tammy) Selepack of Portage, PA, and Elizabeth Krajewski of Portage, PA, a brother, George (Patti) Alexander of Portage, PA, seventeen grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Selepack to St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 185 Church Hill Rd., Portage, PA, 15946. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
