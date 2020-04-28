Dorothy Peters

Albany, GA
Dorothy Ruth Shugart Peters
Dorothy Ruth Shugart Peters, 92, passed away peacefully, April 26, 2020, in Albany, Ga with her family at her bedside. The youngest daughter of Ruth Church and William Yelverton Shugart, she was born November 8, 1927, in Ft Payne, AL. She had a wonderful childhood growing up there with siblings Bill, Dick and Peggy, where her father managed and then owned a hosiery mill. She grew up surrounded by love, kindness and the beautiful mountains that she always loved.
She attended Huntingdon College and the University of Alabama, earning a degree in textile design. After college, she married W. Glenn Hicks and moved to Albany, GA, where her three daughters were born.
She later earned a M.Ed. and began her career in the Dougherty County School System, Albany, Georgia, where she worked as a teacher, administrator, and reading specialist. She loved teaching and was very dedicated to doing what was best for her students. She made many good friends throughout her career. Kindness was her strength.
Her design and sewing skills were legendary- she could and did make anything - from her own wedding dress to Barbie clothes to designer pillows. Her daughters laugh that she would be putting the final stitch in an outfit for them as their date was ringing the doorbell.
She was always a fun loving, actively involved mother and later, grandmother, who could make an average day something special - like when she would stop at the end of the alley and let her daughters ride home on the hood of the car- singing at the top of their lungs. Her granddaughters remember swinging in her backyard, treasure hunts, cooking, painting, and spending the night. She thought all her sons-in- law and granddaughters were special; each had a loving relationship with her.
Her backyard was almost always blooming with something as she enjoyed nothing more than being outside and gardening. The big swing that hung from the Live Oak was one of her favorite spots.
After the death of her second husband, Lt Col Sheldon Classon, she retired and spent several summers working in Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, CO. The group of friends she formed there continued to get together for many years. She met her third husband, Harold "Pete"Peters, in Sunday School class at Porterfield UMC. At their wedding, all nine of their granddaughters were attendants. They were married until his death in 2016.
Over the years she was involved in Girl Scouts, Delta Kappa Gamma ,Golden K Kiwanis, Chi Sunday School Class and UMW Circle 4 at Porterfield UMC where she was a longtime member.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Peggy Cadenhead, and daughters, Carol Fleming (Garrett), Julia Hale (Drew), and Peggy Meyer von Bremen (Michael). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Betsy Clay (Justin), Margaret Fleming, Meg Robinson (Matt), Welsley Jongko (Aaron), Carson Hale, and Anna Hale. There are 4 great grandchildren, Walker and Lanier Clay, Bremen Robinson, and Collier Jongko. Due to Covid-19, a family Memorial will be held on Mother's Day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Albany Humane Society, 1705 W Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA ,31707; Salvation Army, 304 W Second Ave, Albany, GA 31701 or Private Residence Inc. (an addiction recovery facility for women), 533 Pine Ave, Albany, GA 31701
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany restaurant owners say they won't open
- Several eligible Albany businesses re-open on Friday
- Phoebe continues to see decrease in COVID-19 cases in Albany, Americus, Sylvester
- JOE STUBBS: Southwest Georgia can defeat COVID-19 together
- Social Security recipients with kids at home face Wednesday deadline for getting extra stimulus cash
- National Weather Service issues new Tornado Watch for Southwest Georgia
- Churches delay resumption of live services as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Albany
- Albany restaurant group issues statement
- Here are the rules set for reopening dine-in restaurant service in Georgia
- Walmart store in Colorado shuts down after coronavirus deaths
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
fayecc1947 said:Donna and family. I was so sorry to hear about Bobby and I want ya'll to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Please let me know if t…
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
This poll is not scientific. It is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.