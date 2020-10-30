Mrs. Dorothy Duke Rhodes, 77, of Leesburg died Tuesday October 27, 2020, at Phoebe North Hospital.
Born August 3, 1943, in Bremen AL at the old Felkins Place, "Dot" graduated as salutatorian of the 1961 Cold Springs High School graduating class. Upon graduation she entered the United States Marine Corps and served her country as a "WM" (Woman Marine).
Dorothy worked as a computer programmer for Dougherty County School System and The Water, Light and Gas Commission from which she retired after 28 years.
"Granddot" was an avid genealogist, quilter and seamstress who never lost her love of learning. She treasured spending time with family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Grady Rhodes, one daughter, Robin Cater; parents; Fred and Ida Duke, three sisters; Hazel Garrison, Betty Albright, Kathy Duke and four brothers; Cratis Duke, Ray Duke, Jerry Duke, and Lavell Duke.
Survivors include her children; Brian LeMay and his wife Sandy of Dawson, GA, Kelly Olson and her husband Lee of Gainesville, GA, four grandchildren; Jill Morris and her husband Jeremy of Lee County, Stephen Cater and his wife Lacey of Lee County, Griffin Olson of Gainesville, GA, Reese Olson of Gainesville, GA, seven great-grandchildren and two sister in laws; Gail Duke of Cullman AL and Geraldine Smith of Hanceville AL, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Kimbrell-Stern. Judge Jim Thurman will be officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday November 7, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Graveside and interment will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Bugtussle (Wilburn), AL.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc. P O Box 92 Albany, GA 31702 (229)883-4152 (229)883-4156 (fax) ksfd@bellsouth.net www.kimbrellstern.com
