Dottie Bryant Bailey, 59, of Albany, GA died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Worth Co., GA.

Born in Charleston, SC, Dottie has resided in Albany, GA most all of her life. She was an LPN and RAI co-coordinator employed with Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation before her illness. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Bryant L. Bailey, daughters, Jamie Jo Bryant, Amanda Marie Sims, parents, James T. (Jim) Bryant and Wilma Denby Bryant, a brother, Billy Bryant (Karen) all of Albany, GA, sister, Rhonda Webb (Buddy), Bainbridge, GA, two grand-children and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dottie Bailey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
11:00AM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.