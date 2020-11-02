Dottie Bryant Bailey, 59, of Albany, GA died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Worth Co., GA.
Born in Charleston, SC, Dottie has resided in Albany, GA most all of her life. She was an LPN and RAI co-coordinator employed with Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation before her illness. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Bryant L. Bailey, daughters, Jamie Jo Bryant, Amanda Marie Sims, parents, James T. (Jim) Bryant and Wilma Denby Bryant, a brother, Billy Bryant (Karen) all of Albany, GA, sister, Rhonda Webb (Buddy), Bainbridge, GA, two grand-children and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
