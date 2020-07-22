Douglas A. Scott, 73, of Albany, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be 2 PM Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the service.
A native of Abbeville, AL, Mr. Scott had lived in Albany most of his life. He was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation with more than 30 years of service and was Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He was an avid hunter of dove, turkey and deer and he loved to read. Most of all he loved to say "Roll Tide".
Survivors include his wife Betty A. Scott, daughters, Stacey DeMarino (Mike), Kathy Broome, all of Albany, grandchildren, Elicia Jackson, Lee County, Anthony DeMarino (Holly), Marietta, Alyssa DeMarino, Albany, great grandchildren, Christopher Belk, Cayden Draper and Carson Draper and his brother James Lamar Scott, Albany.
The family will receive friends Friday 6 to 7:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the visitation.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
