...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Douglas E. Judy, 69, formerly of Albany, died June 17, 2021 at St. Joe Beach, FL.
His remains were cremated and there will be no services.
Mr. Judy was born in Albany to the late Hershel Wayne Judy and Elizabeth Judy Manley. He graduated from Dougherty High School in the Class of 1972. He was an Army and National Guard Veteran. Mr. Judy was a Baptist by faith. He was employed in outside industrial sales with Vallen USA and retired in 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Judy.
He is survived by his son: Christopher D. Judy, Lee County; former wife and mother of his son: Victoria Judy, Lee County; siblings: Peggy Reitz, David Judy,
Perry Judy, all of Albany, Todd Judy, Tifton; many nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Road, Leesburg, GA 31763.
