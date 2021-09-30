Douglas Harry Schneider

Mr. Douglas "Doug" Harry Schneider, 82 of Albany, GA. Died Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Josh Duckworth will officiate.
Mr. Schneider was born December 6, 1938 in Amherst, OH, son of the late Oscar Schneider and Ruby Jones Schneider. He was a graduate of Cleveland State University and was retired as Group President from Trinity Industries. He was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was in the choir and was also a member of the Alfa Sunday School Class. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed his time with his Starbucks Coffee Group.
He is survived by his wife Penny Schneider of Albany, GA, two sons, Kevin Schneider (Martha) of Raleigh, NC, and Brian Schneider (Hadley) of Albany, GA and brother Glenn Schneider of Jacksonville, FL. and five grandchildren Avery Schneider of Atlanta, GA., Emma Schneider of Albany, GA., Mia Schneider and Lily Schneider both of New York City, New York and Jake Schneider of Raleigh, NC.
His nickname to his close friends and family was "Duke" or "Duker", after Hall of Fame centerfielder Duke Snider. Although a successful international businessman his entire career, his passion was his family. A devoted husband and father, always present at football, basketball, and lacrosse games whenever humanly possible. He would absolutely light-up whenever he would see any of his four granddaughters or grandson. Oh, how he loved his family! Rest in peace, "Duke". You were truly loved, and you will be dearly missed.
Below is a list of five scientifically proven ways people can improve their sleep, citing peer-reviewed studies such as Mount Sinai’s recent REVOLV Study, which was sponsored by View Inc. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.