Douglas Alton Thomas, 76, of Shellman, GA passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Willson Hospice House in Albany. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM in the Lunsford Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with interment to follow in the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery near Shellman. Rev Paul Buckhiester will officiate.
Mr. Thomas was born on May 6, 1943 in Maxville, FL the son of the late Carl Thomas and Alva Hall Padgett. He was an Army Veteran and was retired as the Regional Operations Manager for Vulcan Materials Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Samuel T. Thomas, 2 sisters, Carol Thomas Wehling and Susan Werre Ray, and a brother, Samuel Moody.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela C. Thomas of Shellman, a daughter, Vanesa (Ted) Milliron of Shellman, a brother, Jimmy D. (Susie) Werre of Fernadina, FL and 5 grandchildren, Erin Thomas, Ben Milliron, Blaine Thomas, Hayden Milliron LaTulip and Devin Thomas. 1 Great Grandchild Sophia Milliron.
Memorials may be made to Willson Hospice House at 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:30 until funeral time at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA. 229/732-2148
