Dr. Carl Vester Hancock Jr. passed away peacefully at home on the morning of October 2, 2020. Born September 11, 1938, in Atlanta, Ga, Carl was the son of the late Carl Vester Hancock Sr. and Maxine Elizabeth Hancock.
Carl grew up in Albany, Ga. He graduated from Albany High School in 1956 and spent two years at Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated from Georgia State in 1961 and from the Medical College of Georgia in the spring of 1965. Carl served faithfully in the US Army as a doctor during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, he moved back home to Albany and dedicated his life to serving this community as a doctor and co-founder of Albany Urology Clinic. He was a devoted member of Porterfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed his weekly morning men's prayer breakfast group. As an Eagle Scout, his love of fishing and hunting was a legacy passed on to his children and grandchildren. His passion for the outdoors was life-long and shared with all who knew him.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Hancock, of 60 years. They were married in Atlanta, Ga in 1960. Survivors include: daughter, Lauren Kieffer and her husband Tom, of Navarre, FL; daughter, Leah Hancock, of Navarre, FL; and son, Chip Hancock and his wife, Karen, of Leesburg, GA. Grandchildren: Courtney McKean and her husband Drew, Brandon Bolivar, Shelby Hancock, Forrest Kieffer and his wife Kathy, Haley Hancock, and Bryce Bolivar. Great-grandson: Rylan McKean.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 122 Bay Court, Leesburg, GA from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. The funeral service will be a private, graveside, family only tribute on Monday October 5, 2020.
Carl's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Phoebe Hospice, medical professionals involved in his treatment and a special thank you to Dr. Jay McAfee. Memorials may be given to local charities or Porterfield United Methodist Church.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.