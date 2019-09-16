Dr. Charles "Chuck" Lingle, DVM, a retired veterinarian of 31 years, passed away on September 12, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Memorial services were held Sunday at 3:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate.
Dr. Lingle was born in Independence, KS to the late Charles and Cora Lingle and was raised in Caney, Kansas. He earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Kansas State University and faithfully served our country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Dr. Lingle moved to Albany, GA in 1967 and joined Dr. Wilson Joiner as a partner in his Veterinarian practice. He was an avid hunter, and fisherman and loved the great outdoors. Dr. Lingle was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and was a former Chairman of the Administrative Board.
For over 30 years, Dr. Charles Lingle dedicated his time and service to the citizens of Dougherty County by serving on many community boards and in local organizations. He was a member, Past President and Treasurer of Dougherty County Rotary Club. He also served as Treasurer of Rotary District 6900, and Lieutenant Governor under three District Governors.
Dr. Lingle served for twelve years on the Dougherty County School Board, eight years on the Dougherty County Commission, and was a member of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Water planning council. He also served on The Hospital Authority Board and The Albany Community Hospice Board.
Survivors include his wife, Marian, who he was devoted to for sixty years, two daughters and their spouses, Leslie and Bryan Bacon of Lake Blackshear, Jo and Wayne Marchildon of Canton, GA, his grandchildren, Brooke Williams of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Cam Williams of Lake Blackshear, Caroline Marchildon of Chicago, IL and Jordan Stockton and her husband, Ryan of Woodstock, GA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Rodgers.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in the name of Dr. Chuck Lingle to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707, or to Flint RiverQuarium, 117 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. The family received friends Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.