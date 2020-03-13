Dr. Clifton W. Elmore, 84, of Lee County, GA, died March 10, 2020 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the East Albany Church of God. Pastor Matthew Schluckebier will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Rev. Elmore was born on March 19, 1935 in Marianna, FL. He enlisted in the United States Army and after his Army enlistment, he joined the United States Air Force, served in Vietnam and retired after twenty one years of service.
Rev. Elmore was called to the Lord and served as a minister in the Church of God for forty three years. He served many Churches in many states before moving to the Albany area in 1995. Rev. Elmore received his Doctorate in Theology from the Bethany Bible College in Dothan, AL and his last Ministry was with the East Albany Church of God.
Rev. Elmore was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally J. Elmore in 2000 and they are survived by their son, Michael C. (Sandra) Elmore of Lee County, GA, three grandchildren, Michael Christopher (Gabi) Elmore II of Evans, GA, Quinton (Megan) Elmore of Lee County, GA and Nathaniel Elmore of Atlanta, GA and three-great-grandchildren, Andrew Elmore, Declan Elmore and Michael Christopher Elmore III, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Lillie Mae Ivey and she is survived by her children, Cindy Story, Michael Wayne (Dee) Watson, Rhonda (Larry) Kimbrell all of Lee County, GA, Terri Milton of Monroe, GA and Steven Kyle (Cindy) Watson of Chula, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Rev. Elmore to The Church of God World Missions, 2490 Keith Street NW, Cleveland, TN 37311.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
