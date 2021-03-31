Dr. Emma Rebecca Bays Carlon passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ray Levreault will officiate. Social distancing and mask protocol will be respected.
Daughter to Dr. Kenneth Bays and Hazel Bays, Becky was an Albany native. One of her favorite memories growing up here was dancing for 'Miss Peggy' and later teaching alongside her at Pritchett-Pippin Dance Studio. At Deerfield Windsor, she loved cheering the Knights on to victory as a Varsity Cheerleader between her duties as student body president. She was accepted to Emory University after only her junior year at Deerfield. She excelled and was accepted to Emory University School of Dentistry as the only female in a class of 106 candidates after her junior year of college.
After graduating in 1976, she held the prestigious position as head hospital dentist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Upon completing this post, she returned to Albany to take over her father's dental practice. During her professional career, she was awarded countless honors and achievements, including serving as President of the Georgia Board of Dentistry and administering licensing exams for graduating dentists. In fact, she was even a professor at the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry. Later, she earned her Fellowship of the Academy of General Dentistry for extensive continuing education and exams beyond the standard or expected. Becky was also active in the community, as a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church Parish for 35 years.
In 1985, she married Dr. Daniel Joseph Carlon and had two wonderful children, by whom she is survived. Her son, Dr. Dan Carlon Jr joined his father's endodontic practice as a fellow endodontist, an achievement that filled Becky with so much pride. She was also overjoyed when her daughter, Dr. Christen Carlon, joined her dental practice as a partner in 2015. This was not the first time her daughter followed her footsteps, as Becky was able to induct her daughter into her own sorority, ADPi, at Emory University. Dr. Christen Carlon will continue the legacy her mother built at Carlon Dentistry.
She was a beacon of light who touched many people's lives with her sincerity both in life and in her practice. People who knew her, knew she was a wife and mom first, as this was her greatest dream and joy, and an excellent dentist, second. Personally, she always loved escaping to the beach with her family and two dogs to relax, and was happiest when everyone was together.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
