Dr. Homer Leon Lassiter Sr., 87, of Albany, GA died Monday, August 2, 2021 at Westside Terrace in Dothan, AL. His graveside funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 AM EST at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, GA. with Rev. Chuck Knight officiating. Born in Pelham, GA, Dr. Lassiter was the son of Thomas Lassiter and Thelma Ball Lassiter. He earned his undergraduate degree from Mercer University and his medical degree from the Medical College of GA. Dr. Lassiter interned at Macon City Hospital before starting his own practice with a colleague Dr. Robert Jennings in Arlington, GA from 1959 to 1990. He then practiced with his oldest son until 1998, and finished his career in the Phoebe Primary Care System where he retired in 2005. Dr. Lassiter was a member of Perry United Methodist Church in Perry, GA and was a former member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a member of Alpha Sunday School Class. Dr. Lassiter enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends and was a former member of Doublegate Country Club. He was preceded in death by his soulmate and mother of his children Julia Smith Lassiter, his second wife Patricia Buice Lassiter, and his brother Zelle Lassiter. Survivors include his sons Dr. Homer "Chief" Lassiter Jr. and his wife Teresa of Dothan, AL; Dr. Sam Lassiter of Valdosta, GA; J. Page Lassiter and his wife Daphna of Moultrie, GA; David Lassiter Sr. and his wife Lisa of Albany, GA; grandchildren Katherine Lassiter, Dr. Anna Lassiter, David Lassiter Jr. and Ward Lassiter; and his sister Mary Snitch of Bethesda, MD. Homer loved his family and friends and kept his sense of humor and love of life to the end. The family would like to thank the Terrace at Grove Park and staff for providing love, care, and treating him like family, and also Westside Terrace for being supportive at the end of his life.
