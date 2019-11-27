Dr. John Woodrow ("Woody") Sanders, 73, died on November 22, 2019 at his home in Marietta, Georgia.
He was born in Washington D.C. to General Alvin S. Sanders and Esther (Barry) Sanders. He graduated cum laude from Yale University and from Tulane University School of Medicine where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He served in the United States Navy on active duty from 1972 until 1976 and in the United States Naval Reserve until 1994, finishing with the rank of Commander.
He did his internship in the United States Navy and his residency in pediatrics at the University of Colorado Medical Center. In 1979, he joined the Children's Center of Albany, Georgia. Later he founded his own practice, Albany Pediatrics, practicing there for over 20 years until his retirement in 2007. He was on the staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Palmyra Park Hospital, where he also served on the board.
He enjoyed swimming and sailing at the beach, collecting coins, reading, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (nee Hammond) of Marietta, to whom he was married for 49 years; son James Sanders (Valerie)of Atlanta; daughter Elizabeth Young (Brett) of Marietta; sister Nancy Algert (Norm) of Houston; four grandchildren: William Sanders, Laurel Cowgill, Whitney Young, and Fiona Young; and several nieces and nephews on both sides.
A private memorial celebration has been planned for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements.
www.mayeswarddobbins.com
770-428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.