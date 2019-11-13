Dr. McTyier Salter, 89, of Dawson, Georgia died on November 12, 2019 at home. Funeral services will be held at Harvey Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with Bro. A. J. Hooper and Rev. Horace Keen officiating. A private family interment will be held following the service. Visitation will be held at Harvey Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Dr. Salter was born February 10, 1930, in Dawson, GA. He was the son of Dr. John Wesley Salter and Susie Clay McTyier Salter. He attended school in Dawson and graduated from Terrell High School and from Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, GA. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from the University of Georgia in 1954. Upon graduation he received a Commission in the U.S. Air Force. He served as base Veterinarian at Eglin Field, Florida for two years and was honorably discharged with a rank of Captain.
He returned to Dawson, GA, entering into the practice of Veterinary Medicine with his father, Dr. John Wesley Salter. He practiced for 50 years and retired in 2005. Between Dr. Salter and his father they were in practice for 97 years.
He was a member of Georgia Veterinary Medical Association and an honorary member of the American Veterinary Medical Association. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0182, Masonic Lodge 229; he served on the City Council and was a director at the Bank of Terrell. Dr. Salter was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; a brother, John William Salter, a sister, Virginia S. Jennings and son, Donald Hill Salter.
Dr. Salter is survived by Eloise Land Salter, his wife of sixty-seven years; son, McTyier Salter, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Savannah, GA; daughter, Susan Slater Wiggins Stuart of Royston, GA; daughter-in-law, Cindy Salter of Lee County; seven grandchildren, Wesley Hill Salter of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Marydon Virginia Stokes of Albany, Stephanie Ann Salter of Savannah, Taylor Jeffrey Salter of Lawrenceville, GA, Heather Harper of Albany, Chad Kelly of Albany, and Hanna Gardner of Albany; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dawson Youth Fund, 309 Church St., Dawson, GA 39842; Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707; or to the Humane Society of Terrell County, P.O. Box 311, Dawson, GA 39842.
Harvey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
