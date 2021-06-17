Dr. Robert McCollum Buntin (Mac) died June 8, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Mac Buntin was born in Albany, Georgia, August 25, 1943, and was the son of William H. Buntin, Sr. and Sara McCollum Buntin. He attended Eckerd College and Emory University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Following college, he attended Emory University Dental School in Atlanta, Ga.
After graduation from Dental School, he served as a dentist in the Navy in Pensacola, Fla. for two years and was awarded a Letter of Commendation. Following his Navy career, he brought his family to Brunswick, Georgia in 1970 and started his dental practice. Dr. Buntin practiced 41 years in Brunswick and then retired.
Dr. Buntin was Vice President of the Jaycees, Vice President of Easter Seal of Georgia, a member of the American Dental Association, member of the Georgia Dental Association, a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry. He, also, was a licensed Certified Financial Planner.
He was President of the Southeastern District Dental Society and President of the Glynn County Dental Society.
He married Gloria Grissett while in Dental School. His daughter, Jean, married Stefan Boehme and they have a son, Liam and, a daughter, Elise. His son, Scott, married Fuhua Lu, and they have twin girls, Catherine and Elizabeth.
Mac's brother is Dr. William Buntin, Jr. and wife, Fran. He has a sister, Becky Gunn and her husband, Guy Gunn.
Family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Golden Isles.
