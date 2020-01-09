Camilla, GA
Dr. Robert B. Shiver, Jr.
Dr. Robert B. Shiver, Jr., 71, of Camilla died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10 at First Baptist Church in Camilla with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Doug Hall and Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate.
Active pallbearers will be Boyd Williamson, Ross Worsham, Brandon Shiver, Greyson Shiver, Brantley Shiver, and Tim Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be the present and former staff of Phoebe Clinic, Camilla.
Born July 19, 1948 in Mitchell County, Dr. Shiver was the son of the late Robert B. Shiver, Sr. and Nell Shiver. He was a retired medical doctor, having served the medical needs in Mitchell County for 35 years. Two things he will be remembered for is being a great physician and diagnostician, and most importantly being "Pa".
Survivors include his wife, Betty Johnson Shiver of Camilla; two sons, Greg Shiver (Marilyn) of Bozeman, MT and Michael Shiver (Fran) of Hopeful; one sister, Sue Mims (Jerry) of Canton; one brother, Stacey Shiver (Patti) of Camilla; four grandchildren, Greyson Shiver, Brantley Shiver, Gavin Shiver and Ainsley Shiver.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 143 S. Hwy 319, Suite 1, Moultrie, GA 31768 or Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
