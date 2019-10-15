Dr. Terry Lee Tedder, 68 of Abbeville, AL passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted in the Cuthbert First Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October, 16, 2019 with Dr. Alex Howell officiating.
Dr. Tedder was born on December 1, 1950 in Blakely, GA the son of the late Don and Rebecca Williams Tedder. Dr. Tedder was an educator for over 35 years, most recently as a Principal of Early County Elementary and Headmaster of Randolph Southern. During his career he served as President of the GA Association of Elementary Principals, President of Elementary Principals of Southern States and he received numerous awards including GA Principal of the Year and other state and national awards.
Terry was an avid dove hunter, fisherman and enjoyed his retirement at Lake Eufaula with his wife Mary Beth and dogs Bella and Gunner.
Survivors include his wife, Dr. Mary Beth Faircloth Tedder, a daughter, Dr. Betsy (Jason Levins) Tedder, 2 sons, Jason (Jessica) Tedder and Ed (Mandy) Tedder and 3 grandchildren, Baylen Tedder, Bowen Tedder and Owen Davis.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-21482
