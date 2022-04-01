Drew Allen Lansberry

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Drew Allen Lansberry who passed away on April 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Douglas Hudson will officiate. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Lansberry was given life by his Creator and was born on May 18, 1957, to his parents, Drew and Harriet Peters Lansberry. He worked for Red Lobster for 26 years and was known as a good and dedicated employee. He was involved with The Albany Advocacy Resource program until his passing and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Albany. He was preceded in death by his father who passed away on September 2, 2020. Survivors include his mother, Harriet Peters Lansberry of Albany; sister, Brenda Lansberry Galeas (Dewey) of Grovetown; nieces, Miriam Galeas Remucal (David), and Hannah Galeas; nephew, Caleb Galeas and children, Kai and Indigo Remucal, Mackenzie Reed, Lucy and Andrew Galeas, two aunts, Nona Lucas and Donna Trapp; uncles, Dee Lansberry, Clarence Peters (Caroline) and their children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1508 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707. The Lord gives, and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our dear brother Drew Allen Lansberry. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care provided by the Willson Hospice House team.

