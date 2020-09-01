Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Drew Lansberry who passed away September 2, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Doug Hudson will officiate. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery. We respectfully ask all guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Lansberry was given life by his Creator and was born on October 31, 1930 to his parents, Dayton and Annabele Lansberry. He joined the Air Force in December of 1950 and retired from the military on January 1, 1971, after 20 years of faithful and honorable service. He later went to work for the state of Georgia as a sanitarian inspector of food establishments; retiring after 22 years.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Harriet Peters Lansberry of Albany; son, Drew Allen Lansberry of Albany; daughter, Brenda Lansberry Galeas (Dewey) of Grovetown; three grandchildren, Miriam Galeas Remucal (David), Caleb Galeas (Jennifer), and Hannah Galeas; five great-grandchildren, Kai and Indigo Remucal, Lucy and Andrew Galeas, and Mackenzie Reed; two sisters, Nona Lucas, Donna Trapp; and brother, Dee Lansberry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Ladies Fellowship, 1508 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our dear brother Drew Lansberry.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care provided by the Willson Hospice House team.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Lansberry family.
