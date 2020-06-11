Drew Michael Love, 52, of Albany, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 7, 1967, in Albany, Georgia, the eldest son of Cleo Love and Margie Barker Love. As a youth, he professed his faith, was baptized, and joined C. K. Smith Memorial Presbyterian Church in Albany, GA. Drew was a 1985 honor graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School in Albany, Georgia. He attended Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, where he pledged the Eta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and in 1989, he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology-Chemistry. Drew continued his education with graduate studies at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and Brown University. In 1997, he earned a Masters of Science degree in Microbiology-Immunology from Alabama State University. In 2014, Drew joined the Food and Drug Administration Center for Drug Evaluation and Research as a Compliance Officer. He took great pride in ensuring consumer safety through his role in assessing compounding pharmacies and their adherence to federal regulations. Drew joined Ernst & Young, LLP as part of the Advisory Risk Transformation practice in 2016 and served as Manager in Quality and Compliance. Drew's education and FDA experience enabled him to support many Life Science and Healthcare firms with risk management and business strategy. Working through Washington, DC and Atlanta, GA, Drew provided consultancy to clients across the US and around the globe. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to his clients, providing exceptional regulatory guidance, direction on statutory changes, and business insights. Drew was a dedicated son who skillfully maintained the small farm started by his parents. In the past year, he moved into his parents' home to provide primary care for his ailing mother. Drew Love is survived by his two brothers, Darryl Love of Alexandria, VA, and Dexter Love of Moultrie, GA; three uncles, Jimmy (Queen) Barker of Montgomery, AL, Clinton Love of Trenton, NJ, and Samuel Love of Bristol, PA; two aunts, L. Irene Hunter of Trenton, NJ, and Gayloyd Scott of Albany, GA; and numerous cousins. Drew was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Margie Love. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mt. Zion Memorial Cemetery, 4934 Georgia Highway 300, Oakfield, Georgia. Rev. Darrell Leggett will provide the eulogy. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Drew M. Love's honor to paine.edu/web/giving
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Dougherty graduate selected as Air Force instructor
- For the first time since March, Dougherty County marks a week without a COVID-19 death
- A man put a cell phone charger up his penis -- it got stuck in his bladder and had to be removed by surgeons
- Vicki Davis Sherwood's secret weapon for distance learning
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students will see fall changes
- Lee County's Caleb McDowell decommits from North Carolina State
- Food Lion to help feed local 'neighbors in need' after purchase of Harveys Supermarkets
- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black decries court ruling on weed killer
- JUD SAVELLE: Don't fail the trail
- Albany leader endorses Sanford Bishop, Kelly Loeffler
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.