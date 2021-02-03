Duncan P. "Tommy" Thompson, 76, of Albany, GA, died January 30, 2021 at Phoebe North Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 PM at the Albany Elks Lodge # 713. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Tommy was born in Cuthbert, GA on November, 19, 1944 to the late Ann and Duncan P. Thompson, Sr. He grew up and graduated from Cuthbert High School in 1962 and attended Valdosta State College.
Tommy was employed with the United States Postal Service for over forty years and is best known for serving as Station Manager at the Lafayette Plaza location. He was extremely active in the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk. Tommy served as Exalted Ruler of Albany Elks Lodge # 713 in 1980 and served as Secretary for thirty one years. On the state level, he served as State President and on the National level, he served on the National Fraternal Committee.
Survivors include his wife, Harriet Whatley Thompson of Albany, GA, his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Marla Thompson of Tifton, GA, two brothers, Steve Thompson and his wife, Julie of Tifton, GA and Tracy Thompson of Abbeville, AL and two grandchildren, Tyce Thompson and Tanner Thompson both of Tifton, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Tommy to The Elks Aidmore Children's Center, 2394 Morrison Road, Conyers, GA, 30094.
