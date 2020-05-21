Earl Layfield, 74, of Putney, GA, passed away May 17, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Camilla, GA. Rev. Bill Suggs will officiate.
Earl spent most of his life in Albany, GA. He graduated from Albany High School in June 1967. After graduating high school he served in the Army for 2 years achieving the military rank of Specialist and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Expert Marksmanship Badge M-14 and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Earl began his career working for Water Gas and Light Company and retired after 32 years of service. Earl was full of life and loved by many! He loved his children, grandchildren and entire family. He will be forever missed but never forgotten!
Earl was preceded in death by his father Leonard R. Layfield Jr. Survivors include his children Lee Layfield (Marie) of McDonough, GA, Stan Layfield of McDonough, GA, and Stacy Reinen (Scot) of Fayetteville, GA, his mother Myrtle Edwards Layfield of Putney, GA, grandchildren Myla Layfield, Hunter Layfield, Nathan Layfield, Meghan Layfield, DJ Simonton, Aiden Reinen, Asher Reinen, Ander Reinen, and a brother Roy Layfield of Putney, GA.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
