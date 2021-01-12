Earl Watson Glass, 71, of Sylvester, GA passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 16th 2021 at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Jeff Barker will officiate. Face mask and social distancing guidelines are required.
Earl was born September 14, 1949, in Baconton, GA, to the late G.W. Glass, Jr. and Florine Causey Glass.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Anne Glass. He worked for Coca Cola for over 30 years.
Survivors include his brother Don Glass (Judy) of Sylvester, GA, Pat Glass (Brenda) of Albany, GA, and Raymond Glass (Jenny) of Tx.; Children, Jimmy Walker of Albany, Jan Eubanks (Don) of Albany, Jeffrey Dewayne Walker (Kristi) of Preston, and Cindy Britt (Jeff) of Arabi; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to The American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.