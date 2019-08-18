Earl W. Hiers, Jr.

Earl "Bubba" Wayne Hiers, Jr., 65, of Savannah, Georgia and formerly of Albany, Georgia, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019, after bravely battling pancreatic cancer.
Bubba was born in Albany, the son of Earl Wayne Hiers, Sr. and Corrie Paul Hiers. He attended school in Albany and graduated from Columbus High School Class of 1972. Bubba was a member of First United Methodist Church in Albany. He was an entrepreneur who owned his own business. In 2000 Bubba moved to Savannah and joined his sister in the restaurant business. He was owner and general manager of Uncle Bubba's Oyster House and published Uncle Bubba's Savannah Seafood in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jay Paul Hiers, and his mother and father.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Corrie and Brian Rooks; his special love, his grandson, Sullivan Way Rooks; his sister, Paula Hiers Deen and her husband, Captain Michael Groover; nephews, Jamie Deen and his wife, Brooke and Bobby Deen and his wife, Claudia; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Jack Deen, Matthew Deen, Amelia Deen, Linton Deen and Olivia Deen; his aunt, Peggy Ort; his former wife, Jill Hiers, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock Friday afternoon at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors - 1503 Dawson Road in Albany preceding his funeral and Celebration of Life at 2:00 o'clock in the chapel of Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Father John J. Lyons officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts be designated for cancer research at Mayo Clinic online at www.mayoclinic.org/development
or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN. 55905 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Hiers by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.