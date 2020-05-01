Sasser, GA



Mrs. Earline Watson Smith, 77, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 12 noon at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sasser, GA. Reverend Martin Williams will officiate.Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Jimmie Lee Smith; two daughters, Teresa Knighton and Brenda Miller, both of Albany, GA; four grandchildren, John Knighton, III, and Nakita Knighton, both of Stockbridge, GA, Shanita Miller, and Kelton Miller; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Jackson, Annie Pearl Lewis, and Eva Watson, all of Albany, GA; one aunt, Willie Mae Davenport of Tifton, GA; two sisters-in-law, Martha Toomer and Johnnie Mae Stoke; one brother-in-law, Issac Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.Dawson, GA 39842(229) 995-5895