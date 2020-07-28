Earnest Michael (Mike) Medlock, husband of Betsy Ann Joines Medlock, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the family residence.
He was the son of John Albert Medlock and Mamie Louise Maddox Medlock. He was one of 9 children and is survived by his brothers Ronnie (Geneva), Billy (deceased) Brenda, Bobby (Linda), Tommy (Cissy) and his sisters, Marie (Bob) Glover, Margaret (Lee, deceased) English, Diane (Rodney) Dishman, Lisa (Ron) Johnson.
He is also survived by Betsy's brother, James Joines, and her two sisters, Bootsy Joines Wood, and Pamela Joines McKenzie.
Mike had many friends in the community as he grew up in Albany, and was very involved in stock car racing circles. It was his passion in life. He left behind many close friends including Billy and Wanda Hix.
Mike was a gifted body and fender man and his last place of employment was Pro1 Paint and Body.
He was married to Betsy for 49 years, almost made it to the big 50th Anniversary. He was part of a very large close-knit family who will miss him greatly.
May you rest in peace Mike. We will see you again in Heaven with the others of our family who believed in Jesus as Lord. Warm up the race track for the rest of us! See you soon Mike, we all miss you already.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.