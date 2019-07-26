Earnest Peterson

Earnest Eric Peterson "Moody Bop", 52, of Albany departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Greater Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey St. where Rev. Lorenzo Heard serves as Pastor. Rev. Joseph Howard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Ave. Visitation will be held today, Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00am-8:30pm at the funeral home. Family will receive friends at 3610 Jenny Lane.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.