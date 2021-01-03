On January 2, 2021, Ed Henderson, entered into the presence of God. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.
Ed, an Albany native, was a devoted husband, loving father, and faithful friend. He loved reading and teaching God's Word and his favorite hobby was bass fishing. For the last 31 years, Ed and his wife, Cheryl have served as chaplains for several business organizations, and as a result of their marketplace ministry, New Life Network, thousands have been born again.
Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl Henderson; his sons David, Chip, and Danny; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild; and his sister Pat Hardy.
Celebration of Life service will be on Friday January 8, 2021 at Albany Tabernacle Church, 3250 Sylvester Rd, Albany Ga. Service times are 1:00 pm with visitation at 12:00. Interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Seating is limited due to social distancing. We ask that you join us via live stream at Victory of Albany on Face Book.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation to the ministry of newlifenetwork.org in Ed's honor.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Henderson by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
