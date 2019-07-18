Mr. Eddie Ray Andrews, 66, of Albany died Monday July 15, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors in Albany, Ga. The family will be meeting and receiving guests at the residence of 262 Main St. Camilla, GA 31730.
Born in Ozark, AL, Mr. Andrews lived in the Albany area 30 plus years, where he retired from J&M Auto Sales. Eddie was a loving father, husband, step-father, grandfather and friend. He was passionate about his family, Alabama football, collecting and researching baseball cards.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Andrews, mother, Annie Andrews, and father, William Andrews.
Survivors include his wife Lisa Andrews of Albany; a son, Reid Andrews and his wife Cindy of Peachtree City, GA; a sister, Sue Brown of Tifton, GA; a brother, Larry Andrews and his wife Denise of Fitzburg, MA; two grandchildren, Harper and Hank Andrews of Peachtree City, GA; four step daughters, April Clemonts and her husband Jason of Sale City, GA; Lindsey Allen and her husband Lucas of Baconton, GA; Nicole Rucker her husband Brooks of Baconton, GA; Brittany Forrester of Orlando, FL; and eight step grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Heart Association or First Baptist Church of Camilla Ladies Sunday School Group.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Andrews by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
https://www.kimbrellstern.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.