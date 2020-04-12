Eddie Carter, Jr

Albany, GA
Eddie Lee Carter, Jr
Mr. Eddie Lee Carter, Jr. of Albany passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Due to the current restrictions from the CDC, the funeral service will be closed. A Committal Service (abridged) will be conducted on Tuesday, April 14, at 12 noon, Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, GA.
Mr. Eddie Lee Carter, Jr. was a native of Albany, GA. He was educated in the public schools of Dougherty County. While in high school, he enlisted in the Navy and retired in 1964 after having served for 24 years, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1964 he returned to Albany and began the life of a civilian, working with his brother, Andrew J. Carter at Union Dry Cleaners, Chief of Security at Albany State (GA) University and then as Security Officer at the US Marine Supply Center.
In 1968 he opened the first location of Carter's Grill on the corner of Gordon and Jefferson. This move was to be followed by another location on South Jefferson/Coachmen Park, with a name change to Carter's Grill & Restaurant; then to South Madison and finally to Highland Avenue, where he retired again in 2018, after 50 years as a Business Owner. He was a member of several social, civic and professional organizations and recognized by many for outstanding service to the community. Additionally, he was a faithful member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, serving as Trustee for many years.
He leaves to cherish his loving and fond memories: daughter, Janice Carter Collier (Troy), of Temple Terrace, FL; son, Robert Robinson and daughter-in-law, Andrea Carter, both of Albany; sisters, Della Carter Love, Gilroy, CA and Carrie Carter Young, Denver, CO; two granddaughters, Taelor and Bailey Dennard; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives, friends and former employees. Special appreciation is extended to the fourth floor nursing/health care staff at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Scholarship Fund, Bethel A.M.E. Church, in the name of Eddie Lee Carter, Jr. The address is: 217 South Washington Street, Albany, GA 31707, telephone number 229-435-8589.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 13, from 9am to 6pm at Elliott Funeral Home, 512 South Jefferson Street, Albany, GA.
Arrangements entrusted to ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
-
