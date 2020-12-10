Deacon Eddie James Keith, 66, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. His funeral service was held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. on the grounds of ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Interment followed at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson. Reverend Willard O. Weston officiated.
Deacon Keith leaves a legacy of love for: his daughter, Natarsha (Calvin) Williams; his son, Anthony (Brenda) Jordan; four granddaughters, Naterrian, Shaterrian, Justyce, and Tamira; a niece he reared as a daughter, Sandra Daniel Laney; three god-grandchildren, Landon, Lakely, and Kristina; a godson, Gary Stewart; his sister, Sheila Harvey; his brother, Robert Keith; the nieces and nephew who served as caregivers during his illness, Tricia, Kim, Kentrell, Derrell, Kelvin, Rod, Bryant, Danielle, and Tiffony; five aunts and three uncles; a host of nieces and nephews; a devoted fiancée, Bertha Calloway; and a special and dear friend, Johnny Bee.
