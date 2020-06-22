Mr. Eddie Lee "Tool" Vickerson, Sr., 80, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. His graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia.. Reverend Willard O. Weston officiated. Precious memories of Mr. Vickerson will remain with his wife, Janie Vickerson; his children, Larry (Alma) Blakely, Sr. of Albany, GA, Eddie Vickerson, Jr., of Decatur, GA, Betty Blakely of Albany, GA, Catherine Vickerson of Dawson, GA, Gail Vickerson of Albany, GA, Pamela Vickerson-Moore of Brunswick, GA, and Dianna (Monsanto) Batten of Waldorf, MD; four siblings, Ruby D. Sweney, Joyce Powell, Glenda Crump, and Marion Vickerson, all of Albany, GA.; in-laws Dorothy (Solomon) Sanders, Rilla (James) Dixon, Robert (Annette) Blakely, all of Albany, GA, Regina Blakely of Covington, GA, and Vera Vickerson of Rockledge, FL; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
