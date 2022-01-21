Eddie Mildred Glover

Eddie Mildred Gordon Glover, lovingly known as "Mildred," was called to her eternal home on Monday, January 17, 2022, just 3 days after her beloved husband, Bobby. She was born in Albany, Georgia on January 13, 1931. Mildred was a daughter of the late Walter Carl Gordon, Sr. and Mary Louise Gordon. She was the third of four children born to "Momma Lou" and "Daddy Pete." She was preceded in death by her dear siblings Carrie L. Gordon Harris & Dr. Walter Carl Gordon, Jr. Mildred also had a very close and special relationship with her youngest and only surviving sister, Dorothy Jane Gordon Carver.
Mildred was educated in the Dougherty County Public School System and earned her diploma from Madison High School in 1947, with the distinction of being class valedictorian. Always quiet and somewhat shy, Mildred found some level of comfort matriculating at Hampton (College) University where her older sister was an alumna and employed and her older brother was a student. Raised in a close-knit family, her older sister Carrie assisted with her tuition. Mildred earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at Hampton (College) University. Mildred continued her education like Bobby, in New York, New York. She earned her Masters Degree in Middle School Education at Teachers College, Columbia University.
Mildred's career in education began in Pompano Beach, Florida and led her to Telfair County, Lumber City, Georgia and eventually to the Dougherty County School System at Carver Junior High School and Jackson Heights Elementary (now Robert H. Harvey). She was a Title I Reading Specialist. While implementing new strategies for teaching reading, Mildred would often experiment with these new strategies by engaging her daughter Suzanne and Suzanne's friend Barbara in reading drills and testing. Mildred was quiet, easy-going and a woman of few words. She was an avid reader who loved her family. And a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E. Church where she was a dedicated tither.
While Bobby and Mildred grew up less than one mile from each other in Albany, Georgia, they would not meet until they were living in the expansive metropolis of New York City. While there, Bobby and Mildred were introduced by a mutual friend, the late Ms. Willie (Billye) Reid Cochrane. After a period of courtship, Bobby and Mildred married and moved to Newark, New Jersey. Eventually, they returned to Albany, Georgia to raise their family and to be closer to their "village." As lifelong learners, one of Bobby and Mildred's goals was educating their children: Dr. Robert V. Glover, Jr., graduate of Morehouse College and Meharry Medical College and daughter, Suzanne Glover Schley, graduate of Spelman College and Albany State University.
Gravesides Services for Mrs. Mildred and her beloved husband, Bobby were held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, Georgia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.