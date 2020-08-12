The journey of life for Deacon Eddie Wright, Sr. began on July 4, 1929 in Newton, Georgia. He claimed his eternal reward in heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM. He was a devoted father of seven children, three preceded him in death, Essie Lyons, Aaron Wright, and Reverend Eddie Wright, Jr. Cherished memories will forever remain with his loving wife, Bessie Raybon Wright, his four children, Doris (John) McDay, Theotis (Betty) Wright, Annie (Robert) Clay, and Laura (George) Miller all of Albany, Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Clinton Wright; one sister, Bernice Wright Robinson of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two sister-in laws, Carey Dent and Ethel Wright; one brother-in-law, Deacon K.D. (Dora) Raybon all of Albany, Georgia. The graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery. Reverend Solomon Loud, Jr. will be the eulogist.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Wright, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.