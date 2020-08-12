The journey of life for Deacon Eddie Wright, Sr. began on July 4, 1929 in Newton, Georgia. He claimed his eternal reward in heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:24 AM. He was a devoted father of seven children, three preceded him in death, Essie Lyons, Aaron Wright, and Reverend Eddie Wright, Jr. Cherished memories will forever remain with his loving wife, Bessie Raybon Wright, his four children, Doris (John) McDay, Theotis (Betty) Wright, Annie (Robert) Clay, and Laura (George) Miller all of Albany, Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Clinton Wright; one sister, Bernice Wright Robinson of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two sister-in laws, Carey Dent and Ethel Wright; one brother-in-law, Deacon K.D. (Dora) Raybon all of Albany, Georgia. The graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery. Reverend Solomon Loud, Jr. will be the eulogist.
