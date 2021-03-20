Edgar Butch Weathersby, 76, of Lee County, GA, died March 20, 2021 at The Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery which is across the street from Lee County High School on Highway 32 East.
Mr. Weathersby was born on February 2, 1945 in Bainbridge, GA to Marcus and Louis Cato Weathersby. He graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1963 and attended Abraham Agricultural College.
Mr. Weathersby owned and operated B and K Builders for over thirty years, serving Southwest Georgia. Before moving to Lee County, GA in 2005, he was a member and Deacon at the Eldorendo Baptist Church. After moving to Lee County, GA, Mr. Weathersby joined Lakeside Baptist Church where he was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Mr. Weathersby was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Godwin Weathersby and his parents.
Survivors include his three daughters, Sherri (Bobby) Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA, Angela Graham of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Shea (Joe) Register of Valdosta, GA, his grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Bowen of Donalsonville, GA, Lauren Grubbs and her fiancée, Pete McSwain of Albany, GA, Chason Dickens of Avondale Estates, GA and Katie Ruth Register of Valdosta, GA, one great-grandson, John Emmett Bowen, and his brothers, Wilson (Jane) Weathersby of Ellaville, GA, Wallace Weathersby of Lee County, GA and Kirby Weathersby of Covington, GA.
The family will receive friends following to service.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Weathersby to Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
