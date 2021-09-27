Mr. Edgar C. Anderson, 92, of Leesburg, GA. died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeff Fordham, Brett Presley, Gage Fordham, Troy Yelverton, Kristopher Etheridge, and Lannis Tuten.
Mr. Anderson was born March 1, 1929, in Coffee County, Alabama. He is the son of the late B.R. Anderson and Lelar Kelley Anderson. He served in the United States Army. After returning home from service, he began working in cotton mills. Upon moving to Albany, he began working at Flint River Cotton Mill until he retired.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Louise Anderson, his brothers Buddy Anderson and Tuby Anderson and his sister Jimmie Sue Hattaway.
He is survived by his daughter Ann Carr of Leesburg, GA and his son Andy Anderson (C.J.) of Gun Barrell City, TX, his grandsons, Jeff Fordham (Megan) Leesburg, GA and Drew Anderson (Elizabeth) of Washington DC, and his granddaughter, Bryanne Smith (Bill) of Leesburg, GA, great-grandchildren, Brett Presley (Alyson), Leesburg, GA, Gage Fordham, and Brayland Fordham of Leesburg, GA, Tucker Fordham of Pelham, GA, Katelynn Stuckey, Emma Willingham and Mackenzie Lamb all of Leesburg, GA. great-great-grandchildren Dawson Presley and Tate Presley both of Leesburg, GA and Helen Anderson of Washington D.C., brothers, Tommy Anderson, Bill Anderson and Dennis Anderson. Special family, granddaughter, Jessica Yelverton (Troy), Albany, GA, great-grandchildren Marissa Knight (Chase), Savannah Salo (C.J.), Kristopher Etheridge (Miranda), Dayton Etheridge, great-great grandchildren, T.J. Knight and Peyton Etheridge and special family friend Lannis Tuten.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will be at 102 Baker Street, Leesburg, GA 31763.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in his name to the Willson Hospice House at 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
