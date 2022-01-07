Edgar Colquitt Hanson Jr. Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edgar Colquitt Hanson Jr.Albany, GAEdgar Colquitt Hanson Jr., 58, of Albany, GA died 1/8/2022 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Hanson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albany Ga Edgar Colquitt Hanson Jr. Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Prisoner who escaped custody and got a firearm surrenders to authorities in Tennessee Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator, dies at age 77 'Euphoria' again pushes boundaries with its latest dreary injection of teen angst ‘Servant’ Stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell & Rupert Grint Tease a Thrilling Season 3 » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beautiful Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beaut… Remodel Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We… Apartment 1, 2, 3 BR. Bedrooms: 3 1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in NovemberBenjamin Bright ShellhassAhmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murderNo. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty County to remain unbeatenPhoebe Board approves $140 million expansion planPair of single-vehicle crashes result in one death, one with serious injuriesAhmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentencesNaturally Cool is rocking in Doerun'Put the chain on them': Operation New Year brings 143 criminal counts against Purps gangFaye Webb Images Videos CollectionsCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Bainbridge BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 7-910 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Jan. 3‘I still have side effects’: Celebrities who have opened up about their COVID-19 experiencesBest colleges in GeorgiaMost rural counties in GeorgiaTheir last holiday season... These stars passed away in over Christmas and New Year's Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more greybeige said: Also known as "passing the buck" View more >> More recent comments
