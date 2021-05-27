Edgar Fry Perry, 69, of Ashburn passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Tift Regional Hospital.
Edgar was born in Sylvester on May 17, 1952 to the late Charles V. and Emily Butler Perry. He was a member of the Ashburn First Baptist Church. As a young man, Edgar aspired to be a police officer. He joined the Tifton Police Department. Edgar would eventually be promoted to Sergeant. In 1977 he returned to Ashburn and joined his brothers as well as his father in the family business, Perry Funeral Chapel. While working in the family business he graduated from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in 1979. In 1986, he was elected to serve as the Turner County Coroner and held that position until his death. He was also a member of the Georgia Coroner's Training Council. He was a member and Past President (1996-1997) of the Academy of Graduate Embalmers of Georgia. Edgar was also presented the President's Award from the Academy in 2002. He also served as the President of the Independent Funeral Directors of Georgia from 2004-2005. He was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and was a Mason with Sycamore Lodge #210 and a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene G. Perry of Ashburn; daughters, Missy (Michael) Purvis of Metter and Ashley (Ryan) Reed of Tifton; son, Matthew (Amanda) Perry of Tifton; sister, Elizabeth P. See of Ashburn; sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Perry of Ashburn; grandchildren, Jake Eason, Emily Eason, Perry Eason, Davis Perry, Audrey Perry and Bella Perry.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Ashburn First Baptist Church with interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashburn. The family will greet friends Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Perry Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Ashburn First Baptist Church, The American Heart Association or the Shriner's.
