Edgar McConnell

Edgar Lyle McConnell, 90, of Albany, GA, passed away on October 25, 2019.
Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bowles McConnell; parents, Earl McConnell and Nellie Ann Bradley McConnell; siblings, Maurice Burns, Edith McConnell, Manley Lannis McConnell, Emmett McConnell; children, Stephen Thomas McConnell, Michael Scott McConnell, and grandson, Austin Michael McConnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy McConnell Myler (Bill); grandchildren, Erin Madolyn Myler and Emily Michelle Myler, and brother, Ivan McConnell.
Mr. McConnell served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He received the National Defense Service Medal, German Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. His internment will be held at Kentontown Christian Church in Kentontown, Kentucky at a later date. Mr. McConnell will be missed by all who knew him.
Roselawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
