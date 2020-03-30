Edgar Jackson Swift, 87, of Albany, Georgia, died March 28, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation Center. A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Paul Wilkes will officiate.
Mr. Swift was born in Shouns, Tennessee to James Dewey and Auriola Nicola Swift. He served in the United States Army. He was employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in New Castle, IN and then in Albany, Georgia for thirty years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Men's Sunday School Class. He loved to fish and spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Swift. Survivors include his children, Jeff A. (Sherry) Swift of Lee County, GA, Judy S. (Ryan) Dunnagan of Brunswick, GA, Janice S. (John) Eudy of Lee County, GA, grandchildren, Jennifer S. (Blake) Castleberry, of Lee County, GA, Amanda S. (Jerrid) Procter, Jacksonville, NC, Lauren D. (Joseph) Moody of Brunswick, GA, Lindsey D. (Andrew) Fralish of Fountain, CO, Clint (Jordan) Eudy of Lee County, GA, Alana E. (Blake) Bobe of Albany, GA, great-grandchildren, Mathew Land, Sarah Land, Kylee Castleberry, Harper Castleberry, Hailey Procter, Emmalee Procter, Ashley Procter, Lillee Procter, Blakely Bobe, and Lilah Moody.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Swift to Faith Baptist Church, 1824 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31721.
