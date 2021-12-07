Edith Grace Smith

Mrs. Edith Grace Smith, 92, of Albany, passed away on December 7, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service honoring her life will be held later and will be announced by Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Mrs. Smith was born to her parents in Bermuda on October 12, 1929. She was a proud lifelong spouse of a United States Navy Veteran, Mr. John Nolan Smith. She was a loving and devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking, macrame, and crocheting and will be greatly missed by all of her family. In her later years as her health declined, Mrs. Smith was well taken care of by her family and especially enjoyed the companionship of her granddaughter, Briana. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Nolan Smith. Those left to cherish his memory include her sons, John Smith (Stacy) of Frederick, MD, Richard Smith (Jan) of Columbus, GA, and Robert Smith of Baltimore, MD; 6 grandchildren, Travis, Jessica, Cory, Jake, Briana, and Mica; great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Smith family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.