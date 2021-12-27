Edith Virginia Drummer

Mrs. Edith Virginia Moseley Drummer was born August 30, 1930 in Baconton, Georgia to Howard Moseley (10/13/1908- 8/28/1985) and Essie Mae Walker Moseley (6/16/1905 to5/23/1995). Their union produced three daughters: Edith, Ida Mary Moseley Woods (8/29/1933-1/18/2015), and Thelma Louis Moseley Cain (8/21/1935-6/22/2020). Edith departed this life on December 21, 2021.
Edith attended Dougherty County Public Schools in Albany, Georgia and graduated from Monroe High School in 1949, where she was recognized by her classmates as "Most Dignified." After graduation, she attended Hampton Institute in Hampton, VA for two years before returning to Albany, Georgia to help support her parents and younger sisters.
At an early age, Edith accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and became a lifetime member of Arcadia Missionary Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia. She enjoyed Sunday worship services, bible study, and church anniversaries, where she often cooked and prepared various food dishes, most notably her baked cakes.
Since the age of four, Edith worked as a babysitter, cook, hairdresser, housekeeper, and seamstress, to help support her family, earning her the title of "Lil Momma." As she grew older, she worked as a caregiver, insurance agent, photographer assistant, and store cashier. For 25 years (1967-1992), she served as the Store Manager for the Colonial Baking Company Thrift Store in the Coachman Park community, where she became affectionally known as "The Bread House Lady." After her career with Colonial Baking Company, she worked another 15 years as a housekeeper for Dr. Robert Parrish of Albany, GA. She officially, and finally, retired in 2010 at the ripe young age of 80. Throughout her life, Edith enjoyed cooking, gardening, praising her Savior, reading, sewing, sharing family recipes, singing, and travelling.
On February 27, 1958, Edith married Preston Drummer of Jesup, Georgia. Although later divorced, their union produced three sons: Gregory Paul Drummer (1/15/1959-present) and Regional Patrick Drummer (1/15/1959-present), and Robert Gustave Drummer (3/17/1965-present). She was also the stepmother to Preston Leon Drummer of Atlanta, Georgia and Marva Hall of Dublin, Georgia.
Edith leaves to cherish in her loving memory, her sons Gregory (Alfredia), Reginal (Dorothy), and Robert (Paula); stepdaughter, Marva; stepson, Leon; grandchildren (Damion Gardner (Nyesha), Jamaal Gardner, Janay Drummer, Christopher Nicholson, Averi Drummer, Edithe Drummer, Amanda Drummer, and Robert Preston Howard Drummer; ten great-grandchildren; nephew (Joe Keith Cain of Albany, Georgia); nieces (Edith Yolanda Woods, Lavata Inez Woods Carter, and Latita Lashurn Woods of Atlanta, Georgia; cousins (Brenda McCray Moses of Albany, Georgia, Sammie McCray of North Carolina, Hilda "Polly" Hazel of Albany, Georgia, Nathelia Nelson of Albany, Georgia, and Theodore "Buddy" Moseley of Albany, Georgia; godchildren (Eddie "Dot" McIntyre of Thomasville, GA, Janice Wilkerson of Albany, Georgia, Jerry Stamper of Albany, Georgia, Gregory Maze of Albany, Georgia, and William Miller of Atlanta, Georgia); and a host of other family and friends.
The family invites the public to a viewing on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from noon- 6:00 p.m. at Elliott Funeral Home, 512 S. Jefferson Street, Albany, Georgia 31701.
Graveside funeral services will take place Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Memorial Cemetery, 1100 S. McKinley Street, Albany, Georgia 31701.
