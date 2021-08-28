Edna Davis Riehl, 81, of Lee County, GA, died August 28, 2021 at Phoebe North Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mrs. Riehl was born on January 21, 1940 in Albany, GA to Joseph and Kansas Davis. She graduated from Albany High School. Mrs. Riehl was employed with the Albany Theatre, Coates and Clark, Hodges Office Equipment and owned and operated Prestige Office World before her retirement. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed baking, cooking, going to the fields and picking fresh vegetables and working in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick R. Riehl, her children, Deborah Kaye Mitchell and Joey Mitchell, a grandson, Jody Mitchell, a step-son, Wayne Riehl, her siblings, Billy Joe Davis and his wife, Christine, Sara Nell Davis and a brother-in-law, Nathaniel "Rocky" Layfield.
Survivors include her son, Donald "Donnie" (Deborah) Mitchell of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Cary (Mandy) Mitchell of Sylvester and Kevin (Amanda) Mitchell of Hoschton, GA and her great-grandchildren, Trinity Mitchell, Perry Mitchell, Trent Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell, Shane Mitchell.
Mrs. Riehl will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM for friends to visit.
Those desiring may make memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.