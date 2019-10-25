Ms. Edna Mae Perry, 81 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3:00PM at New Salem Baptist Church, 9925 Stage Coach Road, Baconton. Pastor Craig Moore, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 25, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 312 Lexington Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
