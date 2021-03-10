Edna Rebecca Brackin

Edna Rebecca (Becky) Brackin, 75, of Albany, GA passed away, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private funeral services will be held Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home. Public graveside services and visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Oxford, NC, Mrs. Brackin had resided in Albany, GA a number of years. She was retired from Albany Water Light and Gas and served as a special services supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Warner Tucker and Elizabeth Dillehay Tucker and a member of Central Baptist Church in Albany, GA.
Survivors include her husband, James H. (Jim) Brackin, Albany, GA, sons, Chris Brackin (Ginger), Gulf Shores, AL, Mike Brackin, Albany, GA, Jarrod Brackin (Kelli), Leesburg, GA, daughters, Shannon Turner (Jamie), Albany, GA, Amy Saenz Boggiano (Vito), Winnetka, CA, sister, Karen Miller, Beulaville, NC and grand-children, Tess Brackin, Luka Saenz Boggiano, Adalay Brackin and Noah Saenz Boggiano.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Becky to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 East 92nd, Street, New York, NY, 10128-6804 To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
