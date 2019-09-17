Ms. Edrie Louise Ward, 90, of Cedartown and formerly of Albany, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Her grandson, Justin Ward will officiate with interment to follow in Floral Memory Gardens.
Born February 1, 1929, in Baker County, Ms. Ward was the daughter of the late John E. and Sadie B. Tabb. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved the Lord and was of the Baptist Faith. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, cross stitching, puzzles, and working with her flowers. She also loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and spending time with her beloved family. Ms. Ward will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Ward; and sons, Tony R. Ward and Donnie J. Ward.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Joe Ward (Sonia) of Valdosta, and Wayne Ward (Rita) of Rydal; daughter, Shirley Haynes (Bill) of Cedartown; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ward of Leesburg; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfuneralhome.com
